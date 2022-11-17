 Skip to content

Movavi Video Suite 23 Steam Edition update for 17 November 2022

Meet the all-new Video Suite 2023!

Build 9887152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrate the new Movavi Video Suite with AI superpowers!
Light up your most recent adventures to make them outshine that summer sun!

Highlights
  • AI background removal
    Use the power of the AI to instantly swap backgrounds in your vacation videos with no green screens. Drop in a new vibrant scene and get ready for an avalanche of likes on TikTok!
  • AI noise removal
    Cut through the noise if you partied hard this summer! Remove car, wind, and other uncool sounds from your videos with this new AI-driven audio denoiser.
  • Direct upload to TikTok
    Get on the For You page this fall with direct sharing to TikTok. Upload your sunny vids straight from the app and collect tons of views and likes much faster!
  • AI upscaling
    Give what you’ve shot this summer a serious facelift, making your vids’ resolution 8 times better. Treat your followers to more eye candy and show them – in every detail – how hot and sunny it all was!
  • Drawing shapes on video
    Add tidy-looking pointers and other shapes in the middle of your recordings. Guide the viewers’ attention to the parts you want to highlight and get your message across in a most impactful way.
  • Scrolling screenshots
    No need to take endless screenshots anymore. Take scrolling screenshots to capture content that doesn't fit on the screen.
  • New music.
    We've expanded our collection of tracks. Now your videos will resonate in a new way.
  • New trendy frames.
    Draw attention to the most action-packed moments in your game
  • Fresh DLC effects sets.
    Choose from a vast collection of outros and intro videos, titles, stickers, transitions, and backgrounds to create engaging and thrilling Let’s Plays for social networks and video sharing platforms

