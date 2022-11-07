Version 0.8.0 - Hotfix 1

This is just a quick patch to fix the most obvious balance issues and bugs with v0.8.0
Balance:
- Act 3 spell drafts are now always level 2.
- Act 1 boss reward: Replaced Rare Artifact draft with +Dice.
- Act 2 boss reward: Added Relic reward back in again.
- Removed debuff action from the Hydra Body. It now applies 2 Power to a random head each turn instead.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed damage previews to showing block always being reduced to 0.
- Fixed a ton of enemy status effect and intent tooltips. There are still weird cases, but fewer should be straight up wrong.
- Fixed Shadowfire Twins visual state change.
