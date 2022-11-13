 Skip to content

Breach Wanderers update for 13 November 2022

Trials of the Breach Hotfix #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated several plugins
  • Fixed a few bugs regarding the "Create Astral Card" button
  • Adaptative Spell is now properly doubled by Solar Amplification
  • Shrine idols will now properly reroll themselves
  • Phoenix Feather now makes you invincible for a turn after triggering
  • Fixed a few other issues

