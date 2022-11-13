- Updated several plugins
- Fixed a few bugs regarding the "Create Astral Card" button
- Adaptative Spell is now properly doubled by Solar Amplification
- Shrine idols will now properly reroll themselves
- Phoenix Feather now makes you invincible for a turn after triggering
- Fixed a few other issues
Breach Wanderers update for 13 November 2022
Trials of the Breach Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Breach Wanderers Content Depot 1394131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update