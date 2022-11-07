 Skip to content

The Wall update for 7 November 2022

Patch 1.3.3 - Bug Fixes and Improvements

Patch 1.3.3 - Build 9886778 · Last edited 7 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Gas grenades no longer make you unable to use an item if the grenade is not visible
  • Fixed gas grenades turning your screen black if bloom is disabled
  • Fixed crystal minigame collision issues (the server was not updating them upon hit)
  • Fixed vault wall lacking proper mesh colliders
  • Fixed the glitch where you can fly a recon drone under the map
  • Fixed network lag caused from recon drones
  • Fixed sometimes not being able to swing and collect crystals (when moving around camera)

Changed files in this update

