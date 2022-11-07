Patch 1.3.3 - Bug Fixes and Improvements

Changelog:
- Gas grenades no longer make you unable to use an item if the grenade is not visible
- Fixed gas grenades turning your screen black if bloom is disabled
- Fixed crystal minigame collision issues (the server was not updating them upon hit)
- Fixed vault wall lacking proper mesh colliders
- Fixed the glitch where you can fly a recon drone under the map
- Fixed network lag caused from recon drones
- Fixed sometimes not being able to swing and collect crystals (when moving around camera)
Changed files in this update