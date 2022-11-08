V0.6.1 - Entities balancing

ENTITIES
- Less speed increase when chased (and reset this increase when the entity loses sight)
- Some entities no longer appear in some levels (according to their stats)
- Less speed/damage
- Added wait time between waypoints and after loosing player
- Entities going less than before toward player by the amount of exploration
- Fixed frozen entity when changing host
- Entities spawn time (amount of loot or specific timer) now tweaked by difficulty
- Entities are not blocked on knocked out players anymore
- Added chase speed for Brutal butcher
- If the entity starts moving toward a hiding player position, it will go to a near waypoint instead
- Entity will try to hit if it sees a player entering an hide place
- Fixed player exiting hiding spot when hit by the entity (short invincibility time before damage)
- Fixed exit hide teleportation when already out (if hit in hide area and teleport to precedent hiding spot)
OTHER
- Easy difficulty is back (with tweaks)
- Fixed dropping keys when someone knocked out in nightmare difficulty
- Disabled lag when start knocked out (on client side)
- Going back to menu while the ending video now will only end after end game screen (to avoid back to menu when still watching ending video)
- Skill of auto refill light stick is now every 60 seconds instead of 30
- Tweaked police station map
- Fixed some 3D models
Changed files in this update