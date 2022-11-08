 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 8 November 2022

V0.6.1 - Entities balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9886729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ENTITIES

  • Less speed increase when chased (and reset this increase when the entity loses sight)
  • Some entities no longer appear in some levels (according to their stats)
  • Less speed/damage
  • Added wait time between waypoints and after loosing player
  • Entities going less than before toward player by the amount of exploration
  • Fixed frozen entity when changing host
  • Entities spawn time (amount of loot or specific timer) now tweaked by difficulty
  • Entities are not blocked on knocked out players anymore
  • Added chase speed for Brutal butcher
  • If the entity starts moving toward a hiding player position, it will go to a near waypoint instead
  • Entity will try to hit if it sees a player entering an hide place
  • Fixed player exiting hiding spot when hit by the entity (short invincibility time before damage)
  • Fixed exit hide teleportation when already out (if hit in hide area and teleport to precedent hiding spot)

OTHER

  • Easy difficulty is back (with tweaks)
  • Fixed dropping keys when someone knocked out in nightmare difficulty
  • Disabled lag when start knocked out (on client side)
  • Going back to menu while the ending video now will only end after end game screen (to avoid back to menu when still watching ending video)
  • Skill of auto refill light stick is now every 60 seconds instead of 30
  • Tweaked police station map
  • Fixed some 3D models

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link