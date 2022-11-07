v1.12 - Greenhouse: Fixed tool bench that would not validate tools 100% of the time
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 7 November 2022
v1.12 - Greenhouse: Fixed tool bench
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room Windows Depot 1816931
- Loading history…
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room MacOS Depot 1816932
- Loading history…
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room Linux Depot 1816933
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update