Added the ability to pause and rewind/forward in spectator mode with hotkeys
Added bindings for spectator mode controls
Fixed an ambience mode bug causing roads to sometimes become invisible in Cursed Lands
Fixed fog color sometimes not updating properly on respawn
Modified the skull trap's pivot point
Fixed several car/drift visual bugs while spectating a ghost
Neodash update for 7 November 2022
Update Notes v1.0.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
