Neodash update for 7 November 2022

Update Notes v1.0.8

Build 9886396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the ability to pause and rewind/forward in spectator mode with hotkeys

  • Added bindings for spectator mode controls

  • Fixed an ambience mode bug causing roads to sometimes become invisible in Cursed Lands

  • Fixed fog color sometimes not updating properly on respawn

  • Modified the skull trap's pivot point

  • Fixed several car/drift visual bugs while spectating a ghost

Changed files in this update

