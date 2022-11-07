 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 7 November 2022

Quick fix for a specific boat variant rotation speed

Share · View all patches · Build 9886346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.59
-Fixed rotation speed on a specific boat variant that didn't get the update when the logic for boat rotation was improved

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
