The Legend Of Tiger And Phoenix update for 7 November 2022

Updates for Nov 7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that caused application crashes depending on the hardware's vertical sync settings.
We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to the play.

