Fixed an issue that caused application crashes depending on the hardware's vertical sync settings.
We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to the play.
The Legend Of Tiger And Phoenix update for 7 November 2022
Updates for Nov 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue that caused application crashes depending on the hardware's vertical sync settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update