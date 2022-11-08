 Skip to content

Cyberpunk 2077 update for 8 November 2022

Patch 1.61

Patch 1.61

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.61 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available! Here's the list of changes for this update:

QUESTS & OPEN WORLD

  • Fixed an issue where spamming the Interact button to loot containers could cause various NCPD Scanner Hustles to not be completed properly.
  • Reported Crime: Another Circle of Hell, Lost and Found, Blood in the Air, Disloyal Employee, Don't Foget the Parking Brake!, Comrade Red - Fixed an issue where quest wasn't completed after looting the goods.
  • Fixed an issue where some Assault in Progress missions in Northside, Rancho Coronado, Coastview and Badlands weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective.
  • Fixed an issue where some Suspected Organized Crime Activities weren't completed despite fulfilling the objective.
  • Fixed an issue that could disable all Drop Points, blocking progress in various gigs.
  • Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to complete an Assault in Progress in Charter Hill because the evidence didn't spawn.
  • Cyberpsycho Sighting: House on a Hill - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to reach the Cyberpsycho because the garage door didn't open.
  • Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - Fixed an issue where the quest was stuck on the "Find the Cyberpsycho" objective after defeating the Cyberpsycho and sending information to Regina.
  • Gig: Error 404 - Fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
  • Gig: Freedom of the Press - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to proceed inside the TV station building because the doors were closed.
  • Gig: Greed Never Pays - Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the "Search the hidden room" objective because the computer was unpowered.
  • Gig: Last Login - Fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
  • Gig: No Fixers - Fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
  • Gig: Old Friends - Fixed an issue where the gig didn't trigger after approaching the area.
  • Gig: Playing for Keeps - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to speak to the bartender if combat started inside the bar, blocking progress.
  • Gig: We Have Your Wife - Fixed an issue where Lauren wasn't reacting after coming to rescue her, blocking progress.
  • Automatic Love - Fixed an issue that could block progress to further main quests after leaving Clouds.
  • Fortunate Son - Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to progress past the "Return to the Aldecaldos camp" objective.
  • I Fought the Law - Fixed an issue where after meeting up with River, he teleported to an unreachable area underground, blocking progress.
  • Small Man, Big Mouth - Fixed an issue where the truck in the garage could be despawned, blocking progress.

VISUAL

  • Night City NPCs will now carry umbrellas in various colors and shapes.
  • Fixed multiple instances of missing collisions that could result with player falling off the map.
  • Corrected various floating or displaced objects on the map.
  • Fixed the issue where V's breasts clipped through clothes after changing their size at a Ripperdoc.
  • Fixed an issue where after changing nail length from long to short using the mirror, the change wasn't reflected in-game until reloading a save.
  • Fixed an issue where cars could glitch after bumping into them.

GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed an issue where Headhunter and Blue Fang Iconic knives would not appear in vendor's inventory if player visited the vendor before the 1.6 Patch.
  • Crit Damage and Quickhack Cooldown Reduction bonuses in clothing should now work properly.
  • It should be now possible to craft the Legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic revolver.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to use consumables during fist fights.
  • Fixed an issue where weapons with explosive damage were dealing less damage than intended.
  • Fixed an issue where slotted mods disappeared from an item after selling it to a vendor, leaving and then coming back to the same vendor.
  • Fixed an issue where putting a corpse into a container or a trunk, walking away and then coming back could give a player an infinite amount of money.
  • The Heat-resistant aramid-weave fixer shirt will now be also available for non-Street Kid players.
  • Fixed an issue where firing some weapons when falling could cancel fall damage.

UI

  • The Beast in Me - Fixed an issue where player's position could be shown as 1/6 despite coming second.
  • Fixed an issue where reverting key bindings back to default was not reflected in the game until restart/reload.
  • Fixed an issue where the inventory menu could rapidly scroll up and down after disassembling or dropping an item.

PC-SPECIFIC

  • Fixed the issue with temporary FPS drops when exiting menus.
  • Fixed an issue where upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity crashed the game.

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1.
  • Fixed an issue where in specific circumstances Judy could disappear from the game while in her apartment.
  • Fixed an issue where the Wardrobe interaction in the Nomad Camp was duplicated after skipping time there.
  • It will no longer be possible to play on arcade machines that are placed horizontally.

