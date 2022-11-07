 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 November 2022

Update 1.56-5 Patch Notes

Build 9886116

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue of hair clipping through helmet for some characters
  • Some translation adjustments
  • Fixed a bug with one-click ingredient gathering during serum making, where multiple zero-count items are generated in the ingredient box
  • Lowered the battery consumption rate for detectors

