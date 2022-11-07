Update 1.56-5 Patch Notes

- Fixed issue of hair clipping through helmet for some characters
- Some translation adjustments
- Fixed a bug with one-click ingredient gathering during serum making, where multiple zero-count items are generated in the ingredient box
- Lowered the battery consumption rate for detectors
