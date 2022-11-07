 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tough Love Arena update for 7 November 2022

0.98.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9885793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Gameplay: Kara canceling is disabled if the starting move has armor frames that take a hit

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1807333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link