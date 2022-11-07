 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Light It Up update for 7 November 2022

Update for Nov 8 - Licenses should be sorted now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9885643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added in hitbox layout
  • More licenses have been added from 100 to 200
  • OWL has been upgraded v0.75.138 to v0.75.140 (The licenses should work now, which means no login required)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178401
  • Loading history…
Depot 2178402
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link