Update v0.26-2:

Updated:
- A few Special Bonus made easier in the future, some requiring 4 Ground or 4 Air pets, in the next update new slot will come but 3 Ground 3 Air might be the limit for a long time (the change is on pets you likely don't have already)
- Pet Capture is now displayed without formatting below 1 billion, the current also can't go above the Pity, in case you ascend and the Pity goes below the current, you still have to get 1 kill in this Area to unlock the Pet
- Item Rating Bonuses are now applied to Boss Area (any -9) special bonus, like Reincarnation Exp in 1-9
- Improved the Pet code, it was pretty heavy when switching Pet, but it wasn't an issue yet, it would have been in the future with 300 pets
Fixed:
- Pet bonuses filtering was... broken, due to a few changes I made moving the Pet around in the code and switching them, it should fully work as intended now
- Whack Button can now be held anywhere to trigger the auto whack, and doesn't require to hold the center
- World 5 shows the right unlock now
- Few nodes that didn't have the right unlock
