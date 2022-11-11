Voidigo v0.9.5 - Content Update 2

---**
**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]
- Secrets added, find them!
- World End shortcut! You can now easily travel back to the portal from other areas.
- New Challenges - Gridlock, Homing, Solar Gravity and Lunar Gravity!
- New Interactable Entity - Reusable Upgrader!
- New ambient light in all areas!
- Corrupted Upgrade Bundles can now randomly spawn in small areas!
- New level gen shapes!
- An animated door icon will now make it more obvious what props you can enter!
- Mixing electricity and water now creates zap bullets!
- Mixing fire and wind now creates a fire vortex!
- Mixing water and poison now creates sludge projectiles!
- Mixing water and gunpowder now creates exploding projectiles!
- Some pickups can now spawn as powerup choices!
- There's now a 'Save and Quit' entity in the Antivoid!
NEW POWERUPS
- Beacon Blender
- Rocket Bullet Lotion
- 8x Scope High Heels
- Homesick Bullet Lotion
- Stable Stature
- Protectus Gem
- Gorilla Essence
- Avoidatron Bullet Lotion
- Protectus Bullet Lotion
- Pause Button
- Heavy Weight Bacteria
- Ornate Wooden Hilt
- Rumble Ray
- Simulation Bullet Lotion
- Blast Refractor
- Jellified Tungsten Bullet Lotion
- Protectus Heart
- Bottled Tomto Blood
- Hyperlink Bullet Lotion
- Orb Bullet Lotion
- Banned Auto Aim
- Wall Spiders
- Health Jar: Definite Edition
- Linear Field
- Shard Gamble
- Powerup Gamble
- Weapon Gamble
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Corrupted Trades - Currency can now be an option.
- Player bullets now fade out after a bit and have dimmer light. Should make the game more readable over all.
- Player now has a bigger light.
- Recharger and Seller interactable are now active for 2 seconds before going back to idle. Seller can now be stomp skipped.
- Added light source for the Antivoid portal.
- Made some light and shadow changes to Beacons.
- Added an icon to the co-op portal.
- The system that picks world boss is now improved, all bosses should now show up equally as often!
- Screen fades that used to be white are now a darker color.
- Porko Land and The North now have a couple more areas.
- Electricity - Effects are a bit less intrusive.
UI CHANGES
- Upgrade Info UI - Removed rarity title to reduce screen real estate.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Loot Vortex - There can now only spawn one per world. Spawns double the amount of weapons during co-op.
- Forge - Can now only spawn one weapon.
- Shop - There's now less weapons and more upgrades and powerups. Powerups and weapons are a bit more expensive.
- Weapons do not spawn randomly from lootable props anymore.
- 'Rare' powerups are a bit more likely to spawn in Porko Land.
- Frog Explosions - Does more damage.
- Gunpowder Explosions - Does more damage.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Elemental Buttons now shoot elemental bullets as well!
- Snake Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now snake bullets, no change to snake bite chance.
- Frog Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now frog bullets, no change to exploding frog chance.
- Rat Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now rat bullets, no change to rat bite chance. Slightly less homing.
- Bat Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now bat bullets, no change to bat impact chance. Slightly less homing.
- Crazy Bat Lady - Less bats with shorter range.
- Back Buckler - A bit more centered on the player's back.
- Void Bullet Lotion - Every bullet now slings back around! Upgrading now gives longer range after the sling back. Lower rarity upgrades.
WEAPON BALANCING
- All melee weapons have gotten a balancing pass regarding their damage to bosses!
- Begunner - More max ammo.
- Batatat - More max ammo.
- Flowering Can - Higher chance to create water on projectile impact.
- Shooting Star - More damage, lower firerate, less bullets, slightly homing, more range, less recoil, one less bounce and no penetration. Now has bullet particles!
- Sun Beamer - More damage.
- The Invader - More damage, slightly lower firerate.
- Pot Pal - More seed impact damage. A couple less flower petals.
- Stealther .45 - More damage.
- Bay Bow - More damage, especially to bosses.
- Summer Scepter - More damage.
- Bone Bow - Arrow and gems do more damage. Fewer gems. No more penetration. Slightly lower firerate. Polished effects. Gems spawn a bit later so they can hit the same target as the arrow.
- Axolotl - More damage and less penetration.
- Cloudy Gun - More damage, slightly longer range and less penetration.
- Thorn Borne - More seed damage, more boss damage, faster seed, less homing, longer range and less penetration.
- The Croaker - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
- Bad Sax - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage and has slightly lower firerate.
- Keg Lubber - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
- Coldoid Chunker - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage, especially to bosses.
- Voltcaster - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
- Skeleton Musician - Longer range and does more damage.
- Pumpkin Nest - More damage.
- Cross Bone - More damage.
- Boring Bazooka - More damage.
- Coldoid Piercer - Slightly more damage, especially to bosses.
- Rebeamer - Slightly more damage.
- Skeletoot - More damage, bigger clip, less spread on reload bones.
- Harvest Sickle - Less penetrations, less ammo, more damage and slightly lower firerate.
- Roffel - More boss damage.
- Stuffed Urn - More boss damage.
- Melodaser - More damage, especially to bosses. Lower firerate and a finite amount of penetrations.
- Pufferfish - More damage, a bit less spread and bigger poison that lingers for longer.
- Banana Delivery Service - More max ammo, more damage, bigger explosion, bananas have longer range and slightly lower firerate.
- Thumper - More damage and faster reload.
- Thumper - More damage.
- Quadzooka - More damage, a bit longer reload and more max ammo.
- Throwing Star Man - More damage, less max ammo and lower firerate.
- Runapult - Lands more correctly when hitting something mid-air, does more damage especially to bosses, ice blast does a bit less damage.
- Avian Silvertongue - Less penetrations, more boss damage.
- Aquaxi's Trident - Does not penetrate anymore.
- Triblaster - Does slightly less damage.
- Porko Triple Shotty - Less damage, slightly lower firerate and more ammo.
- Voidcaster - Less damage, finite amount of penetrations, slightly lower firerate and longer range.
- Antilauncher - More damage.
- Magic Hat - More damage. Less bunnies but with longer range and more damage. Slightly lower firerate.
- Coldoid Hypotherminator - Slightly more damage, does not penetrate anymore, slightly longer reload.
- XXL - More damage, more ammo and less turn spread.
- DO NOT PRESS - More damage, more ammo and a bit lower self knockback.
- Striker - Slightly lower firerate and more ammo.
- Voidpiercer - Finite amount of penetrations.
- Voidshot - Finite amount of penetrations.
- Crabromancer - More ammo, more damage, fewer small crabs with less range but more damage.
- Longshot - Bit lower firerate, finite amount of penetrations, less damage to enemies but more damage to bosses.
- The Hog - Bit less damage.
- Nordunn Ballista - Lower damage, 3 clip, more freeze.
NPC BALANCING
- Floppy Glooboid - Projectile land position is a bit less random and now correctly damage the player. Shoot speed is a bit faster.
- Co-op - A bit less enemy health.
- Boss Health - Antlantis and Porko Land bosses have less corruption health. Void boss has more health.
- Loop - Boss health scale increases less. Damage scaling increases more.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Voidweaver - Fixed a bug causing it to not pick weapon trade correctly during co-op.
- Acquiring a pet during a run now displays the powerup GUI correctly again.
- Fixed a bug making it possible for locked world expansion enemies to spawn.
- Fixed bouncing bullets not shrinking before disappearing correctly.
- Fixed a couple rare bullet related crashes.
- Upgrade Bundle - Fixed a bug causing it not to save and load correctly after quitting in the middle of a run.
- Co-op - Hovering out of bounds player is now invulnerable.
- Fixed a bug causing god rays not to be placed correctly.
- Fixed a bug causing bullet loop sounds not to play.
- Fixed physics projectiles like Porko Grenades not freezing like other projectiles.
- Fixed scroll bar in patch notes and settings not working.
UI FIXES
- Fixed some bugs in the co-op menu.
---[h2=OPTIMIZATION]OPTIMIZATION[/h2]
- Bullets are now more optimized.
- Elements are now more optimized.
- Loading a new area should now be faster.
Changed files in this update