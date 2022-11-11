 Skip to content

Voidigo update for 11 November 2022

Voidigo v0.9.5 - Content Update 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

---

NEW

  • Secrets added, find them!
  • World End shortcut! You can now easily travel back to the portal from other areas.
  • New Challenges - Gridlock, Homing, Solar Gravity and Lunar Gravity!
  • New Interactable Entity - Reusable Upgrader!
  • New ambient light in all areas!
  • Corrupted Upgrade Bundles can now randomly spawn in small areas!
  • New level gen shapes!
  • An animated door icon will now make it more obvious what props you can enter!
  • Mixing electricity and water now creates zap bullets!
  • Mixing fire and wind now creates a fire vortex!
  • Mixing water and poison now creates sludge projectiles!
  • Mixing water and gunpowder now creates exploding projectiles!
  • Some pickups can now spawn as powerup choices!
  • There's now a 'Save and Quit' entity in the Antivoid!
NEW POWERUPS
  • Beacon Blender
  • Rocket Bullet Lotion
  • 8x Scope High Heels
  • Homesick Bullet Lotion
  • Stable Stature
  • Protectus Gem
  • Gorilla Essence
  • Avoidatron Bullet Lotion
  • Protectus Bullet Lotion
  • Pause Button
  • Heavy Weight Bacteria
  • Ornate Wooden Hilt
  • Rumble Ray
  • Simulation Bullet Lotion
  • Blast Refractor
  • Jellified Tungsten Bullet Lotion
  • Protectus Heart
  • Bottled Tomto Blood
  • Hyperlink Bullet Lotion
  • Orb Bullet Lotion
  • Banned Auto Aim
  • Wall Spiders
  • Health Jar: Definite Edition
  • Linear Field
  • Shard Gamble
  • Powerup Gamble
  • Weapon Gamble

CHANGES

  • Corrupted Trades - Currency can now be an option.
  • Player bullets now fade out after a bit and have dimmer light. Should make the game more readable over all.
  • Player now has a bigger light.
  • Recharger and Seller interactable are now active for 2 seconds before going back to idle. Seller can now be stomp skipped.
  • Added light source for the Antivoid portal.
  • Made some light and shadow changes to Beacons.
  • Added an icon to the co-op portal.
  • The system that picks world boss is now improved, all bosses should now show up equally as often!
  • Screen fades that used to be white are now a darker color.
  • Porko Land and The North now have a couple more areas.
  • Electricity - Effects are a bit less intrusive.
UI CHANGES
  • Upgrade Info UI - Removed rarity title to reduce screen real estate.

BALANCING

  • Loot Vortex - There can now only spawn one per world. Spawns double the amount of weapons during co-op.
  • Forge - Can now only spawn one weapon.
  • Shop - There's now less weapons and more upgrades and powerups. Powerups and weapons are a bit more expensive.
  • Weapons do not spawn randomly from lootable props anymore.
  • 'Rare' powerups are a bit more likely to spawn in Porko Land.
  • Frog Explosions - Does more damage.
  • Gunpowder Explosions - Does more damage.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Elemental Buttons now shoot elemental bullets as well!
  • Snake Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now snake bullets, no change to snake bite chance.
  • Frog Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now frog bullets, no change to exploding frog chance.
  • Rat Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now rat bullets, no change to rat bite chance. Slightly less homing.
  • Bat Bullet Lotion - All bullets are now bat bullets, no change to bat impact chance. Slightly less homing.
  • Crazy Bat Lady - Less bats with shorter range.
  • Back Buckler - A bit more centered on the player's back.
  • Void Bullet Lotion - Every bullet now slings back around! Upgrading now gives longer range after the sling back. Lower rarity upgrades.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • All melee weapons have gotten a balancing pass regarding their damage to bosses!
  • Begunner - More max ammo.
  • Batatat - More max ammo.
  • Flowering Can - Higher chance to create water on projectile impact.
  • Shooting Star - More damage, lower firerate, less bullets, slightly homing, more range, less recoil, one less bounce and no penetration. Now has bullet particles!
  • Sun Beamer - More damage.
  • The Invader - More damage, slightly lower firerate.
  • Pot Pal - More seed impact damage. A couple less flower petals.
  • Stealther .45 - More damage.
  • Bay Bow - More damage, especially to bosses.
  • Summer Scepter - More damage.
  • Bone Bow - Arrow and gems do more damage. Fewer gems. No more penetration. Slightly lower firerate. Polished effects. Gems spawn a bit later so they can hit the same target as the arrow.
  • Axolotl - More damage and less penetration.
  • Cloudy Gun - More damage, slightly longer range and less penetration.
  • Thorn Borne - More seed damage, more boss damage, faster seed, less homing, longer range and less penetration.
  • The Croaker - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
  • Bad Sax - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage and has slightly lower firerate.
  • Keg Lubber - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
  • Coldoid Chunker - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage, especially to bosses.
  • Voltcaster - Now 'Common' instead of 'Uncommon'. Does more damage.
  • Skeleton Musician - Longer range and does more damage.
  • Pumpkin Nest - More damage.
  • Cross Bone - More damage.
  • Boring Bazooka - More damage.
  • Coldoid Piercer - Slightly more damage, especially to bosses.
  • Rebeamer - Slightly more damage.
  • Skeletoot - More damage, bigger clip, less spread on reload bones.
  • Harvest Sickle - Less penetrations, less ammo, more damage and slightly lower firerate.
  • Roffel - More boss damage.
  • Stuffed Urn - More boss damage.
  • Melodaser - More damage, especially to bosses. Lower firerate and a finite amount of penetrations.
  • Pufferfish - More damage, a bit less spread and bigger poison that lingers for longer.
  • Banana Delivery Service - More max ammo, more damage, bigger explosion, bananas have longer range and slightly lower firerate.
  • Thumper - More damage and faster reload.
  • Thumper - More damage.
  • Quadzooka - More damage, a bit longer reload and more max ammo.
  • Throwing Star Man - More damage, less max ammo and lower firerate.
  • Runapult - Lands more correctly when hitting something mid-air, does more damage especially to bosses, ice blast does a bit less damage.
  • Avian Silvertongue - Less penetrations, more boss damage.
  • Aquaxi's Trident - Does not penetrate anymore.
  • Triblaster - Does slightly less damage.
  • Porko Triple Shotty - Less damage, slightly lower firerate and more ammo.
  • Voidcaster - Less damage, finite amount of penetrations, slightly lower firerate and longer range.
  • Antilauncher - More damage.
  • Magic Hat - More damage. Less bunnies but with longer range and more damage. Slightly lower firerate.
  • Coldoid Hypotherminator - Slightly more damage, does not penetrate anymore, slightly longer reload.
  • XXL - More damage, more ammo and less turn spread.
  • DO NOT PRESS - More damage, more ammo and a bit lower self knockback.
  • Striker - Slightly lower firerate and more ammo.
  • Voidpiercer - Finite amount of penetrations.
  • Voidshot - Finite amount of penetrations.
  • Crabromancer - More ammo, more damage, fewer small crabs with less range but more damage.
  • Longshot - Bit lower firerate, finite amount of penetrations, less damage to enemies but more damage to bosses.
  • The Hog - Bit less damage.
  • Nordunn Ballista - Lower damage, 3 clip, more freeze.
NPC BALANCING
  • Floppy Glooboid - Projectile land position is a bit less random and now correctly damage the player. Shoot speed is a bit faster.
  • Co-op - A bit less enemy health.
  • Boss Health - Antlantis and Porko Land bosses have less corruption health. Void boss has more health.
  • Loop - Boss health scale increases less. Damage scaling increases more.

FIXES

  • Voidweaver - Fixed a bug causing it to not pick weapon trade correctly during co-op.
  • Acquiring a pet during a run now displays the powerup GUI correctly again.
  • Fixed a bug making it possible for locked world expansion enemies to spawn.
  • Fixed bouncing bullets not shrinking before disappearing correctly.
  • Fixed a couple rare bullet related crashes.
  • Upgrade Bundle - Fixed a bug causing it not to save and load correctly after quitting in the middle of a run.
  • Co-op - Hovering out of bounds player is now invulnerable.
  • Fixed a bug causing god rays not to be placed correctly.
  • Fixed a bug causing bullet loop sounds not to play.
  • Fixed physics projectiles like Porko Grenades not freezing like other projectiles.
  • Fixed scroll bar in patch notes and settings not working.
UI FIXES
  • Fixed some bugs in the co-op menu.

OPTIMIZATION

  • Bullets are now more optimized.
  • Elements are now more optimized.
  • Loading a new area should now be faster.

