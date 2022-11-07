Patch - 0.2.0.1 - Quick Fixes

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:
- The sun is back in the mystical woods.
- Several other small lighting glitches in the mystical woods have been resolved.
- Bow arrow trails now behave properly.
- Nightmare mode in Frozen Ruins now has correct colliders.
Known Issues:
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
- When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
- In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
- In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
- In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.
Changed files in this update