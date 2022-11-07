 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 7 November 2022

Patch - 0.2.0.1 - Quick Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes, tweaks, and balancing:

  • The sun is back in the mystical woods.
  • Several other small lighting glitches in the mystical woods have been resolved.
  • Bow arrow trails now behave properly.
  • Nightmare mode in Frozen Ruins now has correct colliders.

Known Issues:

  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In both tutorials, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
  • In the structure detail window, some parameter names are too long and are cut off.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial audio is sometimes cut off.

