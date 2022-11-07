- Completely modified physical model of the motorcycle
- Motorcycle can no longer be controlled from the pause menu
- Improved detailing of the level "Shopping Center Surroudings"
- Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
- Added smoke effect to grenade explosion effect
- Fixed geometry bugs at the level "Under the suburbs"
- Fixed a bug with unplayable background music on the level "House of Culture"
- Fixed the ability to fall under the terrain on the level "The Bridge"
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 7 November 2022
Patch 0.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
