SALVATIONLAND update for 7 November 2022

Patch 0.7.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9885308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely modified physical model of the motorcycle
  • Motorcycle can no longer be controlled from the pause menu
  • Improved detailing of the level "Shopping Center Surroudings"
  • Added new voice lines for story characters (WIP)
  • Added smoke effect to grenade explosion effect
  • Fixed geometry bugs at the level "Under the suburbs"
  • Fixed a bug with unplayable background music on the level "House of Culture"
  • Fixed the ability to fall under the terrain on the level "The Bridge"
  • Fixed minor technical bugs

