Clash II update for 7 November 2022

Update Notes For 7 November

Build 9885285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI improvements
  • Setting the volume of speech affects story introductions
  • Ability to limit the number of frames per second
  • Location additions
  • Stopping dialogues after opening the pause menu
  • Changes to the way damage is calculated
  • Shrines and Novice restores 15 health points instead of 5

