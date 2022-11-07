Update Notes For 7 November

- UI improvements
- Setting the volume of speech affects story introductions
- Ability to limit the number of frames per second
- Location additions
- Stopping dialogues after opening the pause menu
- Changes to the way damage is calculated
- Shrines and Novice restores 15 health points instead of 5
Clash II update for 7 November 2022
