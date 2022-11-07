 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 7 November 2022

Update Notes for Patch 0.11.2

Northern Lights update for 7 November 2022

Update Notes for Patch 0.11.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days!

What's new?
  • Add harvesting to context menu of pelt racks and storages
  • Add missing [spoiler]Ski Boots, Gloves and Goggles to Ski Resort[/spoiler] Loot
  • Tweak duration to fainting when coupled with having no stamina for long periods
  • Fix warming up not working correctly in interiors
  • Fix boar boots craft requiring non-cured pelt instead of cured pelts
  • Fix [spoiler]Weather Station[/spoiler] map not being interactable
  • Fix Teriyaki and Rice yielding Recycled Can upon consumption
  • Fix thrown Hatchet turning into Metal Hatchet after reloading the game
  • Fix quest manager initialization issues after load causing wrong quests to load
  • Fix some missing/outdated localization files

