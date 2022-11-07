Update Notes for Patch 0.11.2

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past days!
What's new?
- Add harvesting to context menu of pelt racks and storages
- Add missing [spoiler]Ski Boots, Gloves and Goggles to Ski Resort[/spoiler] Loot
- Tweak duration to fainting when coupled with having no stamina for long periods
- Fix warming up not working correctly in interiors
- Fix boar boots craft requiring non-cured pelt instead of cured pelts
- Fix [spoiler]Weather Station[/spoiler] map not being interactable
- Fix Teriyaki and Rice yielding Recycled Can upon consumption
- Fix thrown Hatchet turning into Metal Hatchet after reloading the game
- Fix quest manager initialization issues after load causing wrong quests to load
- Fix some missing/outdated localization files
Changed files in this update