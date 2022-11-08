 Skip to content

Panzer Corps 2 update for 8 November 2022

Panzer Corps 2 - v 1.5.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone,

today we are releasing an update for the game.

Changelog:

Added Axis Operations 1944 campaign

Improved hero assignment interface:

  • The list now has three columns
  • Heroes are sorted by name
  • There is a textbox to quickly search heroes by name or trait
  • Hero assignment is now also available directly from main screen, via GUI button or H hotkey. Toggle map names has been reassigned to Ctrl+H hotkey.
  • Added a GUI button (next to End Turn) to speed up AI turns (a GUI equivalent of Space hotkey). Holding Space now temporarily inverts the GUI option.
  • Added a command to mass-rebase all aircraft from one base to another. Just hold Shift when clicking rebase target as usual.

Rule changes:

  • When rebasing aircraft, rebase distance is now calculated from old base to new base, not from the current position of the aircraft
  • Air units can no longer detect camouflaged units on the ground. Recon planes detect such units only if flying directly over them

Editor:

  • Units now have an additional parameter "Starting Location" which can be set to "Map", "Undeployed List" or "Reserve". This allows creating scenarios with pre-populated undeployed and reserve lists.
  • Implemented a fix for freezes when selecting and moving aircraft
  • Fixed crash between missions related to "Old Guard" player trait
  • Added more german names and surnames for random heroes
  • Added more german camouflage patterns
  • Various other small fixes and improvements

