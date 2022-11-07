 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 7 November 2022

v0.13.2 B5

Build 9884583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Changes
  • Factory recipes appear locked if the crafting grid is too small regardless of their Factory tier requirement
  • Increased max. tier of module 'Radar' to 10
Fixes
  • fixed Museum wiki hidding achievement page
  • fixed Tower export/import not working on WebGL
  • fixed ward entities (vines, spikes, orbs, etc.) interacting with trigger colliders
  • fixed null reference exception when switching scenes
  • fixed module 'Universal Shield' not deleting the correct data cache on unit death

