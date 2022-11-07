v0.13.2 B5

Changelog
Changes
- Factory recipes appear locked if the crafting grid is too small regardless of their Factory tier requirement
- Increased max. tier of module 'Radar' to 10
Fixes
- fixed Museum wiki hidding achievement page
- fixed Tower export/import not working on WebGL
- fixed ward entities (vines, spikes, orbs, etc.) interacting with trigger colliders
- fixed null reference exception when switching scenes
- fixed module 'Universal Shield' not deleting the correct data cache on unit death
