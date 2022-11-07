Update: local 1v1 mode + 5 more languages

Hi everyone! First of, thank you so much to anyone who played the game! It's difficult getting any sort of visibility for indie games these days, so I'm thrilled about every new player and very grateful for the positive reception so far!

Keep those Steam reviews coming and tell your friends! For a tiny project like this any little bit really helps a ton! ːsteamhappyː

Features:

New game mode: local 1 VS 1 - challenge your friends to a Wiki duel! The mode is similar to the “VS WikiBot” mode but the “bot” answer in this case is controlled by the 2nd player (i.e. the 2nd guess click). There's also an flashing indicator showing whose turn it is.



Added 5 new Wikipedia languages (articles only) to choose from: Estonian, Hindi, Polish, Russian, Ukrainian . Let me know what other languages you'd like to see!

. Let me know what other languages you’d like to see! Leaderboards for 5 different categories are now visible here: Leaderboards. Data has been recorded since launch day. Can you find yourself? ;)

Fixes:

In the “VS Twitch” mode, the chat-controlled bot will now pick a random answer if no votes came in for a round (previously it always chose “Q”).

Fixed a crash bug that would occur when both articles had 0 views (shoutout to Paardhert who reported this one on the Steam forums).

Hope you'll enjoy these new features! Also another reminder that I'm always keeping an eye on the Steam forums for any feedback or bug reports.

Thank you for reading and, once again, for checking out my little game! <3