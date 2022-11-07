- Fixed a bug where Spreadshot would spawn new projectiles that do not turn around the player with Bulletstorm (they would get stuck in the air)
- Fixed a bug where spawn projectile would grow exponentially with each new spawn with gluttony
Bounty of One update for 7 November 2022
Hotfix 0.12 (1) Spreadshot interactions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
