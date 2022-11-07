 Skip to content

Are You A Wizard update for 7 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.26

  • Fixed a bug where some menus, like the shop menu, wouldn't close properly when closed.
  • Added menu sounds to the start menu, which had gotten left out.

Changed files in this update

Are You A Wizard Content Depot 1066661
Are You A Wizard Windows 32-bit Depot 1066662
Are You A Wizard Mac Depot 1066663
Are You A Wizard Linux Depot 1066664
