- Fixed a bug where some menus, like the shop menu, wouldn't close properly when closed.
- Added menu sounds to the start menu, which had gotten left out.
Are You A Wizard update for 7 November 2022
Patch Notes v0.1.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
