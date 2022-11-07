 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Connected Towers update for 7 November 2022

Top down camera view added and updates for Steam Deck

Share · View all patches · Build 9883785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Top Down view / birds eye view to the game that game be toggled, E or Left Bumber by default.

Updates regarding Steam Deck screen ratio.

Changed files in this update

Connect Towers Content Depot 1500241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link