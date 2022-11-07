 Skip to content

Lost In Fantaland update for 7 November 2022

Mini Update 20221107

Share · View all patches · Build 9883690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Distinguish between movement and attack in the enemy attack preview.

Incorrect damage of Loose stone pillar.
Incorrect preview range when enemy drop bombs.

