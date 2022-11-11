Meet the new Video Editor 2023!

Level up with the new Movavi Video Editor! Splash your summer videos with creativity and let them explode into a feast of the senses!
Highlights
- Remove or change the background of your video in a single click.
Our brand-new AI Background Removal tool can recognize that there are people in the frame and neatly cut out the surroundings.
- Another smart feature: AI Noise Removal.
Make your audio crystal-clear with the help of artificial intelligence.
- A new way to track objects using artificial intelligence.
Link titles, stickers, or masks to objects in the video. Take your videos to a new level!
- New music.
We've expanded our collection of tracks. Now your videos will resonate in a new way.
- It’s now easier to upload your short videos directly to TikTok.
Share your clips in seconds and collect those views and likes!
- New trendy frames.
Draw attention to the most action-packed moments in your game
- Fresh DLC effects sets.
Choose from a vast collection of outros and intro videos, titles, stickers, transitions, and backgrounds to create engaging and thrilling Let’s Plays for social networks and video sharing platforms
- The program name and icon have been changed slightly – from Video Editor Plus to Video Editor.
Your favorite program is still just as useful as it’s always been – you can be sure of that.