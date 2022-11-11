 Skip to content

Movavi Video Editor 23 update for 11 November 2022

Meet the new Video Editor 2023!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level up with the new Movavi Video Editor! Splash your summer videos with creativity and let them explode into a feast of the senses!

Highlights
  • Remove or change the background of your video in a single click.
    Our brand-new AI Background Removal tool can recognize that there are people in the frame and neatly cut out the surroundings.
  • Another smart feature: AI Noise Removal.
    Make your audio crystal-clear with the help of artificial intelligence.
  • A new way to track objects using artificial intelligence.
    Link titles, stickers, or masks to objects in the video. Take your videos to a new level!
  • New music.
    We've expanded our collection of tracks. Now your videos will resonate in a new way.
  • It’s now easier to upload your short videos directly to TikTok.
    Share your clips in seconds and collect those views and likes!
  • New trendy frames.
    Draw attention to the most action-packed moments in your game
  • Fresh DLC effects sets.
    Choose from a vast collection of outros and intro videos, titles, stickers, transitions, and backgrounds to create engaging and thrilling Let’s Plays for social networks and video sharing platforms
  • The program name and icon have been changed slightly – from Video Editor Plus to Video Editor.
    Your favorite program is still just as useful as it’s always been – you can be sure of that.

