Robotry! update for 9 November 2022

Bugfix update November 2022

Build 9883469

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released our first update to Robotry! with more to come! Changes in this patch:

  • Total play time is now shown in save slot menu
  • Fixed a few levels where it was possible to get stuck
  • Fixed minor visual issues in levels
  • Fixed camera issues in co-op mode in some levels
  • Fixed pipe enter animation sometimes getting stuck for a few seconds
  • Entering pause menu now pauses the game
  • Disconnecting a controller now enters pause menu
  • Fixed button prompts flickering when throwing heebos
  • Increased minimum font size in options
  • Tweaked robot-robot collision particle effects

