Bugfix update November 2022

We've released our first update to Robotry! with more to come! Changes in this patch:
- Total play time is now shown in save slot menu
- Fixed a few levels where it was possible to get stuck
- Fixed minor visual issues in levels
- Fixed camera issues in co-op mode in some levels
- Fixed pipe enter animation sometimes getting stuck for a few seconds
- Entering pause menu now pauses the game
- Disconnecting a controller now enters pause menu
- Fixed button prompts flickering when throwing heebos
- Increased minimum font size in options
- Tweaked robot-robot collision particle effects
Changed files in this update