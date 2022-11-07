- Tweaked lights in the ship editor
- The build menu now has 3 rows instead of two
- Disabled halloween event mode
- Added a new weapon
- Circi Light ship is now live
- Circum medium ship is now live
- Circar heavy ship is now live
Stellar Warfare update for 7 November 2022
End of halloween event, ship editor tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
