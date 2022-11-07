 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Warfare update for 7 November 2022

End of halloween event, ship editor tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 9883454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked lights in the ship editor
  • The build menu now has 3 rows instead of two
  • Disabled halloween event mode
  • Added a new weapon
  • Circi Light ship is now live
  • Circum medium ship is now live
  • Circar heavy ship is now live

Changed files in this update

Stellar Warfare content Depot 1113031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link