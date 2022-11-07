 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 7 November 2022

7.11.2022 Update Mouse fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bring back mouse to main menu according to users feedbacks. Latest version is v174 be sure you installed latest version(written on main menu right down edge)

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi Content Depot 931001
