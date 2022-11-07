Bring back mouse to main menu according to users feedbacks. Latest version is v174 be sure you installed latest version(written on main menu right down edge)
URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 7 November 2022
7.11.2022 Update Mouse fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
URUZ Return of The Er Kishi Content Depot 931001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update