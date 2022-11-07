0.14.2.4 Experimental

Changelog
- Tentative fix for a creature teleportation bug associated with pouncing attacks.
- Main menu buttons are now localizable (they don’t look quite as good as before, but it’s not too bad).
- Fix a crash when tutorial header text is translated into any other language.
- Added language name to the localization strings.
- Fix some typo’s in the English localization.
0.14.2.3
Changelog
- Tentative fix for MacOS version crashing on startup.
- Fix creatures inside eggs in the nursery dying before they hatch.
- Fix imported creatures dying as soon as they are imported.
- Fix a number of localization errors introduced in 0.14.2.2
Changed depots in experimental branch