Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 7 November 2022

0.14.2.4 Experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 9883299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

  • Tentative fix for a creature teleportation bug associated with pouncing attacks.
  • Main menu buttons are now localizable (they don’t look quite as good as before, but it’s not too bad).
  • Fix a crash when tutorial header text is translated into any other language.
  • Added language name to the localization strings.
  • Fix some typo’s in the English localization.

0.14.2.3

Changelog

  • Tentative fix for MacOS version crashing on startup.
  • Fix creatures inside eggs in the nursery dying before they hatch.
  • Fix imported creatures dying as soon as they are imported.
  • Fix a number of localization errors introduced in 0.14.2.2

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9883299
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Windows Depot Depot 774542
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Linux Depot Depot 774543
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution Mac Depot Depot 774544
