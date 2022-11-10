 Skip to content

ANVIL update for 10 November 2022

Season 3 is now live!

ANVIL Season 3 is now live!

Please update the game for smooth gameplay :)

Also use coupon SEASON3UP to claim 5,000 Crons!!!!

