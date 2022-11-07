 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drunk: Relapsed update for 7 November 2022

November 7th Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9882478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the collectable drinks disappeared if you tried the Endurance mode before the Arcade mode.
Sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link