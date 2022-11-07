 Skip to content

The Temple Of update for 7 November 2022

Nov 7 Patch/Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9882408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

.Tonight's update increases the frequency of helpful tooltips throughout the tombs (after breaking open a vase)

.Added "Left Click" to language circles in the inventory

.Fixed a hanging wall potion glitch

