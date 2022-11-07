Patch 0.28.1

Changes:
- Merchants sell some basic berries, stone and cotton as the lack of them made it too difficult for players.
- Round timer will decrease when there are no players in-game.
- Villagers will return their books back to the bookshelves after completing a course.
- Time taken to complete a course is reduced by half as it took too long.
- Good Mood requirement reduced to 20% of all needs.
- Villagers fulfill a need when it is below 20% instead of 50%, as they were always trying to fulfill their needs.
- Sell prices increased for all items: 30% of buy price for raw materials, 40% for metal bars and 50% for weapons and equipment.
Fixes:
- Player names not displaying properly.
- Hold interact not continuously gathering resources when looking elsewhere.
- Nobles not spawning with starter tools during round start.
- Winners not receiving the extra Credits.
