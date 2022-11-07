 Skip to content

Coronation update for 7 November 2022

Patch 0.28.1

Patch 0.28.1

Build 9882368

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Merchants sell some basic berries, stone and cotton as the lack of them made it too difficult for players.
  • Round timer will decrease when there are no players in-game.
  • Villagers will return their books back to the bookshelves after completing a course.
  • Time taken to complete a course is reduced by half as it took too long.
  • Good Mood requirement reduced to 20% of all needs.
  • Villagers fulfill a need when it is below 20% instead of 50%, as they were always trying to fulfill their needs.
  • Sell prices increased for all items: 30% of buy price for raw materials, 40% for metal bars and 50% for weapons and equipment.

Fixes:

  • Player names not displaying properly.
  • Hold interact not continuously gathering resources when looking elsewhere.
  • Nobles not spawning with starter tools during round start.
  • Winners not receiving the extra Credits.

