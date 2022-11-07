 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 7 November 2022

Swing Dunk Patch Note ver.0.7.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Swing Dunk ver. 0.7.6.1 update has been applied!

Halloween event ended:
  • The Halloween UI has been changed to the default UI.
Bug fix:
  • Fixed screen freezes while searching for a quick match.

