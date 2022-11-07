Swing Dunk Patch Note ver.0.7.6.1

Hello Swing Squad!
Swing Dunk ver. 0.7.6.1 update has been applied!
Halloween event ended:
- The Halloween UI has been changed to the default UI.
Bug fix:
- Fixed screen freezes while searching for a quick match.
Visit our social media for information on Swing Dunk!
Discord: https://discord.gg/juSHDDs9Fg
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/SwingDunkOfficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SwingDunk
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/swingdunk_game/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6OHiq5AQgdrQV5t7kU46uQ
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@swing_dunk
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/swing_dunk
Changed files in this update