Fried Panic update for 7 November 2022

Fried Panic V1.0.7

Build 9882284

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed being able to click time upgrade while game is paused or when evil chef transition is happening
  • Fixed highlighting UI disabling after pressing and holding UI then moving off of it

