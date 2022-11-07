- Fixed being able to click time upgrade while game is paused or when evil chef transition is happening
- Fixed highlighting UI disabling after pressing and holding UI then moving off of it
Fried Panic update for 7 November 2022
Fried Panic V1.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update