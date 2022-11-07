 Skip to content

Relapse update for 7 November 2022

v1.1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.1.14

Optimization:

  • Significantly reduced every single character texture size, reducing the amount of memory used and file size of the game by a couple of gigs..

