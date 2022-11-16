Mr. Healer released!

Mr. Healer is now officially released! So get out there and heal all those adventures, conquer dangerous bosses, and horde all that sweet gear! Healing may be a thankless job sometimes, but someone has to do it!
The demo for Mr. Healer will remain as well, so feel free to try the game to see if you like it before purchasing it.
With that, I'll leave you all with a few simple tips:
- Experiment with the many classes! You can level up multiple at the same rate as one!
- Try the "Mouse Over Healing" option if you are using a mouse and keyboard.
- Full screen is recommended for touch screens, but otherwise, stick with a smaller resolution!