-Pressing the Save button in the editor fixes the issue that becomes Save as.
-Delete the note color effect of "your canon". (Reason: Readability)
rote²(RoteSquare) update for 7 November 2022
2022-11-07(v0.5.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
