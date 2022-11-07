 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rote²(RoteSquare) update for 7 November 2022

2022-11-07(v0.5.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 9882018 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Pressing the Save button in the editor fixes the issue that becomes Save as.
-Delete the note color effect of "your canon". (Reason: Readability)

Changed files in this update

PROJECT-A Content Depot 1735671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link