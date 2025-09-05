 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 9881849 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I feel that the Unity Engine version of the game is more accessible to lower end computers, which is something I might have overlooked in the past. So I brought back the original for new customers and old to experience for now.

The Unreal version of the game is still there for you on the "Dee's Nuts (Unreal version)" same leaderboard and everything for people who prefer it.

Thank you.

