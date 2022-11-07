 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rhyme Storm update for 7 November 2022

Eye of the Storm Update fixes and upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 9881552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded Unity version to 2020 LTS
  • Changed videos to H264 for improved compatibility
  • Fixed bailing behavior at end of song
  • Modified AI vocabulary

Changed files in this update

Rhyme Storm Content Depot 1250351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link