- Upgraded Unity version to 2020 LTS
- Changed videos to H264 for improved compatibility
- Fixed bailing behavior at end of song
- Modified AI vocabulary
Rhyme Storm update for 7 November 2022
Eye of the Storm Update fixes and upgrades
Patchnotes via Steam Community
