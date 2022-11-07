Quality of Life Update

Hey exorcists!

The first update is finally here, focusing on quality of life changes that make the game more enjoyable to play.

MAJOR

Keybinds/mouse options

Change the default bindings into whatever feels best, accessible from the new options menu.

Options menu

Simple, but useful. Display mode, resolution, and individual audio sliders can be adjusted accordingly. Should I be strung up for not including this on launch? Yes probably, but hey better late than never.

Easy mode

For those who want a less oppressive experience, or are still learning the ropes.

A heartbeat noise will play when you are spotted, sounds are significantly less likely to be heard if they came from a different floor, floor creaks occur less, and you are afforded a 30 second head start.

MINOR

Drop key

No longer must you fear dropping your held item when interacting with something.

Bound to right-click by default (flashlight moved to F).

Toggle crouch

Bound to C by default.

Made player slightly harder to detect

Demon now looks for center of mass rather than entire upper body. Should be easier to peek over things now.

Significantly lowered demon's ability to predict player movement when breaking line of sight

This will make it far easier to shake your pursuer, and will make closets more useful as they are less likely to be searched. Speaking of...

Actual closet behaviour

Demon will no longer kill players in closets if she can't see them. If they are seen before the door closes, or a sound originates from within one, the demon will open the door to investigate.

Lights influence detection

Hiding in darkness will now actually make you almost invisible to the demon. She will still see you no matter what if you're within a few meters of her, however. Lights, including your flashlight, will reveal you.

Doors will make noise

I mean, they always did. But the demon will hear it now, more specifically the closing slam of a door. If you crouch while you close it though, it will be silent!

Most metal objects will make the microwave spark and disable it for about 30 seconds

Because I thought it was funny lmao

MISC BUGFIXES

_- Demon no longer has eyes on back of head. Must be in peripheral vision to be seen.