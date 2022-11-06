- Require more prestige abilities to rank up jobs, so that players can't get stuck with a high level required to prestige.
- If a player hasn't bought enough prestige abilities to rank up the job, then don't let the minimum-level-prestige increase take effect, to help players already in a soft wall due to this situation.
- Upgrade to latest ebiten 2.4.12-pre-release with MacOS 13 fullscreen fix.
- Display benefits of ranking up a job in that UI (you know the cost -- what new prestige abilites will you gain by doing this?).
- Enable fullscreen mode in MacOS and linux versions.
- Try a little harder to hide the system bar and get immersive fullscreen on android release.
- Fix prior internal changelog date that said ???, and improvements to build scripts to prevent it from happening again.
- Display mark before weighting logic, so users can more clearly see how level scaling modifiers affect their run.
Idle Armada update for 6 November 2022
0.14.1.0 - Medium Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
