Idle Armada update for 6 November 2022

0.14.1.0 - Medium Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9881203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Require more prestige abilities to rank up jobs, so that players can't get stuck with a high level required to prestige.
  • If a player hasn't bought enough prestige abilities to rank up the job, then don't let the minimum-level-prestige increase take effect, to help players already in a soft wall due to this situation.
  • Upgrade to latest ebiten 2.4.12-pre-release with MacOS 13 fullscreen fix.
  • Display benefits of ranking up a job in that UI (you know the cost -- what new prestige abilites will you gain by doing this?).
  • Enable fullscreen mode in MacOS and linux versions.
  • Try a little harder to hide the system bar and get immersive fullscreen on android release.
  • Fix prior internal changelog date that said ???, and improvements to build scripts to prevent it from happening again.
  • Display mark before weighting logic, so users can more clearly see how level scaling modifiers affect their run.

