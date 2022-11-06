v2.8.0 - Airball 1:1 scale bunkers and Xball mode!

CHANGELOG - v2.8.0
- The new Airball bunker kit with 1:1 scale inflatable bunkers is live with the updated NXL World Cup 2022 layout. Find it in the New tab as
2dp_Air_NXL_World_Cup_2022. You may now submit new layouts, or copies of existing layouts, with
_Air_inserted into the file name to enable the new tileset when the layout is loaded (you may need to tweak bunker positions, as the bunker sizes are not identical between tilesets).
- Xball mode (beta) is now selectable in the Game Mode dropdown. Xball mode is a 7 minute timed match that requires that the buzzer or concede button be hit to end the current round. The concede button is enabled by default when Xball mode is selected. Bots have been adjusted to be able to hit the buzzer.
- Player hand and head positions have been updated to be more accurate when synced across the network.
- Player min head/body height has been lowered to allow for playing of the new snake beams.
- Multiple bunkers from the default Snapshot bunker kit have been updated to ensure they cannot be looked through when the head is colliding with the bunker.
- Shot and reload capacity now resets twice per round. Once when the player is spawned to the field, and again when the point starts.
Changed files in this update