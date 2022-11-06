 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 6 November 2022

Bugfix: Spanish language

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just fixed some errors with the Spanish language that caused game crashes. Thanks to Neon Wisp.

May you all have a nice Sunday.

Sincerely,
Bone Collectors.

