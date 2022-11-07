 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 7 November 2022

Update 0.8.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New creature: Mutated Pig
  • New clothes: Hat, Bandana, Pumpkin hat
  • Fish template in entity editor
  • Ability to add custom animation frames in the editor
  • Ability to edit the position and size of the car wheels in the editor

Changed

  • When scrolling through the pages of items, the camera no longer opens and is not given away
  • Removed creature start sickness
  • Conveyor wheels are no longer collide with other conveyor wheels
  • Mask texture
  • The mask can now be put on humanoids

Fixed

  • Broken custom humanoids spawned by Q button
  • Luminous eye in custom objects created based on Android
  • Bug when resizing changes the size of another object when you click on it
  • Bug causing conveyor wheels to fly apart

Changed files in this update

Kselebox Content Depot 1687981
