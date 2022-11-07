Update 0.8.5

Added
- New creature: Mutated Pig
- New clothes: Hat, Bandana, Pumpkin hat
- Fish template in entity editor
- Ability to add custom animation frames in the editor
- Ability to edit the position and size of the car wheels in the editor
Changed
- When scrolling through the pages of items, the camera no longer opens and is not given away
- Removed creature start sickness
- Conveyor wheels are no longer collide with other conveyor wheels
- Mask texture
- The mask can now be put on humanoids
Fixed
- Broken custom humanoids spawned by Q button
- Luminous eye in custom objects created based on Android
- Bug when resizing changes the size of another object when you click on it
- Bug causing conveyor wheels to fly apart
