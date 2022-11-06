Level layout updated
Fixed camera blocking issue
Fixed menu yes and no selection bug
Fixed bug with time multiplier on final score after level completed
Synthwave Glider Playtest update for 6 November 2022
More updates and more fun!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
