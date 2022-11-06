 Skip to content

Synthwave Glider Playtest update for 6 November 2022

More updates and more fun!

Level layout updated
Fixed camera blocking issue
Fixed menu yes and no selection bug
Fixed bug with time multiplier on final score after level completed

