- Updated the Amazon description.
- Added Bow skill to Amazon.
- Fixed bug with animal domination doing crazy damage.
- Increased animal domination stun effect time.
- Slightly decreased impale push force.
- Fixed main menu bug in high resolutions.
HellEscape update for 6 November 2022
Minor bug fixes and balances
Patchnotes via Steam Community
