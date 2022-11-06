 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 6 November 2022

Minor bug fixes and balances

Build 9880868 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Updated the Amazon description.
  • Added Bow skill to Amazon.
  • Fixed bug with animal domination doing crazy damage.
  • Increased animal domination stun effect time.
  • Slightly decreased impale push force.
  • Fixed main menu bug in high resolutions.

