Valor 1.5.3: Kunai

New Evolutions

6 New Evolutions have been added to the Evolution gamemode, along with another 5 Streamer-only Evolutions. You'll see the new Kunai Evolutions pop up, and trust me, they're pretty strong!

New Afflictions

When trying to get Tormented Runes, Affliction really didn't give you much of a choice: you basically had to tick all boxes to get them. To solve that, 2 new Afflictions (each with 3 Tiers) have been added, allowing you to choose which ones you'll leave out and which ones you'll keep.

Balance

Rebecca

Tactical Mine Base Arm time: 3s -> 2.5s

Tactical Mine Base damage: 15 -> 20

Affliction

Normal/Timeworn/Ancient Ghost base health: 160/400/800 -> 120/300/600

Other stuff

Twitch vote time is now in configurable in the Twitch menu.

The Achievements menu now also shows a nice progress bar to show you how far you currently are.

Added 2 new achievements for reaching the top 1% in the leaderboards.

Past evolution wave 30, the amount of units spawned no longer increases, because it just becomes too crowded. Instead, the health of the enemies is increased further.

Bugfixes