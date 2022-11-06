Valor 1.5.3: Kunai

New Evolutions
6 New Evolutions have been added to the Evolution gamemode, along with another 5 Streamer-only Evolutions. You'll see the new Kunai Evolutions pop up, and trust me, they're pretty strong!
New Afflictions
When trying to get Tormented Runes, Affliction really didn't give you much of a choice: you basically had to tick all boxes to get them. To solve that, 2 new Afflictions (each with 3 Tiers) have been added, allowing you to choose which ones you'll leave out and which ones you'll keep.
Balance
Rebecca
- Tactical Mine Base Arm time: 3s -> 2.5s
- Tactical Mine Base damage: 15 -> 20
Affliction
- Normal/Timeworn/Ancient Ghost base health: 160/400/800 -> 120/300/600
Other stuff
- Twitch vote time is now in configurable in the Twitch menu.
- The Achievements menu now also shows a nice progress bar to show you how far you currently are.
- Added 2 new achievements for reaching the top 1% in the leaderboards.
- Past evolution wave 30, the amount of units spawned no longer increases, because it just becomes too crowded. Instead, the health of the enemies is increased further.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Reanimation's skeletons would be modified by Raven's particle customization.
- Enemies will no longer take damage while in between rounds
- The Gift will no longer continue conting in between rounds
- Krogar now properly benefits from runes that grant Attack Damage above a certain crowd level
